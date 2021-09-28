O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.