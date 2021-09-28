Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 9,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYXH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.19.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.