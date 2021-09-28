NXM Market Cap Tops $747.22 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. NXM has a market capitalization of $747.22 million and approximately $5,980.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.92 or 0.00265153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00122601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043695 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,632 coins and its circulating supply is 6,617,172 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

