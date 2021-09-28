Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) versus Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20% Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telecom Argentina and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Telecom Argentina pays out -394.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.50 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -26.00 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.79 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telecom Argentina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

