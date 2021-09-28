Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

