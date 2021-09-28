Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.67

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 442729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

