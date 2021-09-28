NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,902 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

