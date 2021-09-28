Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.

NOVT opened at $164.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. Novanta has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

