Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

