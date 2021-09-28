Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

