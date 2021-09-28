Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.10 ($7.18) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.32 ($6.25).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

