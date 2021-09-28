Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $5,764,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $638.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.99. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.