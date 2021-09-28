Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,586 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Burford Capital worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

BUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

