Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

