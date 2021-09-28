Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0037

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.52 or 0.06943684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00347789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01168617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00657388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.96 or 0.00559708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00306972 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,994,701,919 coins and its circulating supply is 8,333,201,919 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.