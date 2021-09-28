NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.