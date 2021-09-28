NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Tops $2,769.31 on Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $762,153.20 and $133.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,769.31 or 0.06625008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 275 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

