NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7,979.22

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,979.22 ($104.25) and traded as high as GBX 8,266.86 ($108.01). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,194 ($107.06), with a volume of 326,745 shares.

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,114.29 ($106.01).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,979.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,976.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.