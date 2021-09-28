Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Newmark Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 103,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

