Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,120 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $68,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 38.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after buying an additional 87,967 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

