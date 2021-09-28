Neutrino USD Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $537.14 million and $10.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,223,754 coins and its circulating supply is 549,223,171 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

