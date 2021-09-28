Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

