Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. 17,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 482,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $630.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

