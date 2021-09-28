Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 851 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,881 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $86,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

ILMN traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $409.76. 8,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

