Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $62.41 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.11. 16,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

