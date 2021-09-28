Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $125.76 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $125,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. 182,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,096,766. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.