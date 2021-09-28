Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 829,608 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $131,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 872,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,627,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

