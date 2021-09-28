National Fuel Gas Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE:NFG opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

