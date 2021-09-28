National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

