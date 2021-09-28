National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
National Express Group Company Profile
