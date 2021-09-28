National Bankshares Trims Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Target Price to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE:IVQ.U traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Invesque has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

