National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diginex by 435.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EQOS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Diginex Limited has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

