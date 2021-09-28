National Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,885 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTT opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 1,224.90%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

