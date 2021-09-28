Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

