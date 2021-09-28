Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $93.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

