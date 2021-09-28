Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

