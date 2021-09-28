Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a market cap of $602.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

