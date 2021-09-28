Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

