Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

