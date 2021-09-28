Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after buying an additional 834,051 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,154,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 80.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after buying an additional 398,758 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

