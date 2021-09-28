Mutual Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $486.04 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.82 and a 200-day moving average of $380.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

