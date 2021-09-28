Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) vs. GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Critical Contrast

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mustang Bio and GeoVax Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mustang Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 278.51%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.76%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -56.74% -52.29% GeoVax Labs -558.23% -31.75% -30.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mustang Bio and GeoVax Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($1.14) -2.39 GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 15.06 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats Mustang Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

