Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 222,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 231.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.