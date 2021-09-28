M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 113,937 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $90.15 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.