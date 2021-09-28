Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

