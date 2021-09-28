Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered ASM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $396.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.59 and its 200 day moving average is $336.20. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

