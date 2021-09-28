Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $347.56

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347.56 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 357.60 ($4.67), with a volume of 518357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.40 ($4.71).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 60.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 381.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

