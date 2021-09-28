Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 253.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

