Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

