Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

