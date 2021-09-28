Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,625 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.06.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

